Man urged police to 'try and catch' him

A 34-year-old has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to being in possession of a Class B drug in Magherafelt last year.
Ronan Hawthorn, of Tulach Way, Magherafelt, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred in the Sandymount area of Magherafelt on April 23 2020.
The court heard how police had attended Sandymount after reports of a group of people drinking on the street and breaching Covid-19 regulations.
After leaving the scene, police observed Mr Hawthorn on an area of grass close to his home address and exited the vehicle to speak with him.
Mr Hawthorn responded 'f**k yous, try and catch me' and ran away from police in the direction of Pound Road, Magherafelt.
After 30 minutes, police located Mr Hawthorn crouched among a large area of thorns in the rear garden of a property on Pound Road in an attempt to hide from police.
He was arrested for breaching Covid regulations and when searched, a small bag of suspected herbal cannabis was located in his front right trouser pocket.
Defence for Mr Hawthorn said he would consent to a period of community service, but the court imposed a two-month sentence of imprisonment, suspended for two years.
District Judge Dunlop also confirmed a fine of £150 for each breach of Covid-19 regulations imposed on Mr Hawthorn from a previous case in which he appeared as co-accused.
