Fine for man found hiding in toilet at house party

A 25-year-old Cookstown man police found hiding in the toilet at his friend's New Year's Eve party has been hit with a fine for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

Gavin Lawn, of Jubilee Park, Cookstown, had been in attendance at a house party on Millrace Mews, Moneymore on December 31 2020 when police were called to the scene.

The court heard how Mr Lawn had been issued with a fixed penalty notice for attending the party, at which more than six people from different households were present.

After a number of those present had headed home, Mr Lawn stayed behind in the house and when police attended the property again the next morning, they located him hiding in a toilet.

Having already been handed the fixed penalty, he was no longer eligible and was cautioned with the offence.

Defence for Mr Lawn said the party's host was one of Mr Lawn's best friends and that he had stayed on in a smaller gathering after the initial party had cleared.

The court imposed a fine of £250 for contravention of the Covid-19 regulations, alongside a £15 offender's levy.