Sinn Fein silent on claims that two Foyle MLAs have been asked to step down

Sinn Fein is refusing to comment on a report which claims that Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have been asked to step down.

A report in the Irish Examiner newspaper suggests that the two local politicians have asked to consider their political futures as part of a major review of Sinn Fein's operations in Derry.

This followed a series of poor election performances by the party in the local area.

Sinn Fein has declined to comment on the claims made in the Irish Examiner report.

Earlier this week, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin established a review group in the Foyle constituency in the context of next year's Assembly election.

"Derry Sinn Féin has accepted a recommendation from that review to set up an electoral strategy group to oversee preparation for those elections."

You can read the full Irish Examiner report here - https://bit.ly/3t2IDA3