Sinn Fein silent on claims that two Foyle MLAs have been asked to step down

Contact
Martina Anderson.
Sinn Fein is refusing to comment on a report which claims that Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have been asked to step down.
A report in the Irish Examiner newspaper suggests that the two local politicians have asked to consider their political futures as part of a major review of Sinn Fein's operations in Derry.
This followed a series of poor election performances by the party in the local area.
Sinn Fein has declined to comment on the claims made in the Irish Examiner report.
Earlier this week, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin established a review group in the Foyle constituency in the context of next year's Assembly election.
"Derry Sinn Féin has accepted a recommendation from that review to set up an electoral strategy group to oversee preparation for those elections."
You can read the full Irish Examiner report here - https://bit.ly/3t2IDA3
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.