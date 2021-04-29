Creggan Country Park is looking for some of your rubbish

Contact
The new project will be based at Creggan Country Park.
Creggan Country Park is appealing for people to donate some of their rubbish to a new project.
The local park will soon start a 'Just Like New' initiative which will recycle many types of items.
If you have any broken furniture, scrap wood or pallets or old bricks, then the park team would love to have them.
They are also looking for old or torn wetsuits.
