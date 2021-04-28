Change of plans for this year's First Communion services in Derry

Contact
The Diocese of Derry has changed its plans for First Commnion services.
Last month, the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said he had decided to postpone all First Communion services until at least September as a result of the Covid restrictions.
Bishop McKeown said he was concerned that the services would be used as an excuse for parties to be held.
However, with many of the Covid restrictions easing in the coming weeks, the local diocese today said that schools have now been told that they can proceed with their First Communion services before the end of June if they wish.
In a statement today, Bishop McKeown said: “With the proposed easing in lockdowns, parishes can be open to making provisional First Communion dates before the end of June.
“However, parishes will consult with schools, consider the number of ceremonies involved, how well children and families have been prepared and the make tentative plans for Communions, aware that everything is constantly under review.”
