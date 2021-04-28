Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Change of plans for this year's First Communion services in Derry

Services will be allowed to proceed before the end of June

WATCH: Tullamore school posts message to children waiting to get First Holy Communion

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

The Diocese of Derry has changed its plans for First Commnion services.

Last month, the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said he had decided to postpone all First Communion services until at least September as a result of the Covid restrictions.

Bishop McKeown said he was concerned that the services would be used as an excuse for parties to be held.

However, with many of the Covid restrictions easing in the coming weeks, the local diocese today said that schools have now been told that they can proceed with their First Communion services before the end of June if they wish.

In a statement today, Bishop McKeown said: “With the proposed easing in lockdowns, parishes can be open to making provisional First Communion dates before the end of June.

“However, parishes will consult with schools, consider the number of ceremonies involved, how well children and families have been prepared and the make tentative plans for Communions, aware that everything is constantly under review.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie