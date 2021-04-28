Burst water mains affecting areas of County Derry

A water main has burst in County Derry, causing disruption to some customers' water supply, Northern Ireland Water has confirmed.

The burst main is currently affecting the Kilrea and Garvagh areas of the county, with Coleraine and Portstewart also affected.

"We are working hard to repair a burst water main that is affecting the BT51, BT52, BT55 and BT56 areas of County L'Derry," said a NI Water spokesperson.

"Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible."

NI Water have also reassured customers who may be experiencing any discolouration in their water supply.

"Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair," they said.

"The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system.

"All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily.

"The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

"Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers

"If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day."

For further updates, visit the NI Water service update page.