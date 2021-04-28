Contact
Derry hurlers will start the county's senior inter-county season off in Castlebar.
New hurling management duo Cormac Donnelly and Dominic McKinley will get the county's senior inter-county season off with a trip to Castlebar later this month.
This year, in a change of format, the top team in the NHL Division 2B will be automatically promoted.
Derry's senior inter-county fixtures at a glance.
SENIOR FOOTBALL
NFL Division 3 North
Sat, May 15 – Longford v Derry (Pearse Park 5.00)
Sat, May 22 – Derry v Fermanagh (Owenbeg 5.00)
Sat, May 29 – Cavan v Derry (Breffni Park 3.00)
SENIOR HURLING
NHL Division 2B
Sun, May 9 – Mayo v Derry (Castlebar 3.00)
Sun, May 23 – Kildare v Derry (Hawkfield 4.00)
Sun, June 6 – Derry v Donegal (Celtic Park 2.00)
Sat, June 12 – Derry v Roscommon (Celtic Park 2.00)
SENIOR CAMOGIE
DIVISION 2
Sat, May 22 – Down v Derry (TBC)
Sat, May 29 – Derry v Antrim (TBC)
SENIOR LADIES FOOTBALL
NFL Division 4
Sun, May 23 – Derry v Antrim (Celtic Park)
Sun, May 30 – Leitrim v Derry (TBC)
Sun June 6 - Louth v Derry (TBC)
