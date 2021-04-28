New hurling management duo Cormac Donnelly and Dominic McKinley will get the county's senior inter-county season off with a trip to Castlebar later this month.

This year, in a change of format, the top team in the NHL Division 2B will be automatically promoted.

Derry's senior inter-county fixtures at a glance.



SENIOR FOOTBALL

NFL Division 3 North

Sat, May 15 – Longford v Derry (Pearse Park 5.00)

Sat, May 22 – Derry v Fermanagh (Owenbeg 5.00)

Sat, May 29 – Cavan v Derry (Breffni Park 3.00)

SENIOR HURLING

NHL Division 2B

Sun, May 9 – Mayo v Derry (Castlebar 3.00)

Sun, May 23 – Kildare v Derry (Hawkfield 4.00)

Sun, June 6 – Derry v Donegal (Celtic Park 2.00)

Sat, June 12 – Derry v Roscommon (Celtic Park 2.00)

SENIOR CAMOGIE

DIVISION 2

Sat, May 22 – Down v Derry (TBC)

Sat, May 29 – Derry v Antrim (TBC)

SENIOR LADIES FOOTBALL

NFL Division 4

Sun, May 23 – Derry v Antrim (Celtic Park)

Sun, May 30 – Leitrim v Derry (TBC)

Sun June 6 - Louth v Derry (TBC)