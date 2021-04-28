Men arrested following attempted murder of police officer released

Two men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dungiven have been released.

The men, aged 47 and 48, had been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer on Monday April 19, at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The 48 year old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, and was released on bail pending further enquiries.