DUNGIVEN: Planning permission granted for school build

A County Derry Irish medium secondary school has been granted planning permission for the building of new facilities on its current premises.
Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, which is situated on the grounds of Dungiven Castle, can now press on with their development.
The project is set to include 12 general classrooms, a technology department and art studio, alongside associated works and landscaping.
Benbradagh councillor Kathleen McGurk, who is a member of the Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee, said she was 'delighted' permission had been granted.
"These facilities have been long awaited by the school which has continued to go from strength to strength over the past few years," she said.
