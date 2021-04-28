Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

New survey claims that house prices in Derry have risen sharply

Average price of local property has increased by 30% over the last five years

House prices

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The best council area to live in for a return on house value in Northern Ireland is Causeway Coast and Glens.

Over the past five years, Causeway Coast and Glens's house prices have increased by an average of 36.2%, which is 12.6% above the UK's average increase.

Despite being the best area in Northern Ireland for return on house value, it ranks 38th out of 377 local authorities in the UK.

Second best is Newry Mourne and Down, ranking 58th overall in the UK.

Newry Mourne and Down's house prices have increased by an average of 34.3%, 10.7% above the UK's average increase.

Third in Northern Ireland is Derry City and Strabane, which has the 85th largest increase in the UK.

Derry City and Strabane's house prices have increased an average of 30.7%, which is 7.1% above the UK's average.

Homedit.com used the ONS House Price Index (HPI) to find the average increase in property value for every local authority in the UK, and compared this to the UK's average increase in property value.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie