Court hears details about recent incident in Derry when a man was shot by a police officer

A 42-year-old man shot by police during a recent incident in Derry was today charged with the attempted murder of a PSNI officer.

Noel Quigley is charged with the attempted murder of the officer during an incident at a flat at Celandine Court in the Gobnascale area of the city on April 17.

A police officer told the court that on the night in question, Quigley rang the 999 emergency number around 10.45pm and said he was going to 'kill himself'.

Police officers were sent to his home address.

When they arrived, the court was told, Quigley was sitting in a chair holding a knife in each hand.

When police entered, he attempted to 'cut his own throat'.

The officer said that police intervened and tried to stop what he was doing.

They used 'irritant' spray after which, the officer said, Quigley 'lunged' at officers with both knives still in his hands.

He was warned to drop them but the officer said he 'kept coming forward' and was 'stabbing and slashing about the head' of one of the officers.

The officer said the 'attack' was only stopped when one of the officers used their firearm.

Quigley was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment was arrested on April 19.

He was released from hospital on April 25.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

The officer told the court today that the officer injured in the incident had suffered a puncture wound to his arm and a number of cuts to his head.

The officer said that police would object to bail due to the seriousness of the charge and concerns that Quigley would reoffend.

She said that he has previously contacted police to say that he was going to 'kill himself'.

The officer said that Quigley has 15 previous convictions for assault on police.

Most of these assaults happened, the officer said, when officers were called to assist Quigley or members of the public who were having 'issues' with him.

Quigley's barrister, Eoghan Devlin, claimed that 'several' objections to bail had been put forward which had not been 'flagged up' beforehand.

Mr Devlin said allegations of 'stabbing and slashing about the head' were never put to his client during interview.

Mr Devlin also claimed that no allegations of a police officer being injured the incident had been put to Quigley.

The barrister claimed that 'the kitchen sink is being thrown at this man' in relation to the charge and bail objections.

“We would have grave concerns that the reason for that is that a bullet went through him whenever police were called to assist him,” he said.

Mr Devlin claimed that Quigley had tried to 'kill himself' before police arrived and had phoned 999 so that 'his decomposing body would not be found some time later'.

The barrister questioned the use of the equivalent of CS spray in a confined space during the incident and claimed that police officers could be heard 'repeatedly' asking for guidance 'no doubt from superior officers' on a 'tactical basis' prior to the gun being fired.

Mr Devlin said the shot fired went through Quigley's arm, entered his chest and lung and 'comes out the back of his body breaking three of his ribs'.

The barrister said the defendant was arrested in the intensive care unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital without his family having been informed.

They only learned of this, Mr Devlin said, from a member of staff at the hospital.

Mr Devlin said that during interview his client had told police that after the use of the spray in the flat, he had stood up 'in a blind panic'.

“To use his phrase, the place seemed to go mental,” said the barrister.

Mr Devlin quoted Quigley saying: “I remember getting a glimpse of a long baton. I can recall being in a struggle with police. I don't know how many I was struggling with but I was able to glimpse I was out in the hallway. I was in no way trying to stab any officer but there was a lot of confusion. The gas was overpowering. I was trying to stay on my feet also.”

The case was adjourned until tomorrow for a decision on the bail application.