Big increase in visits to County Derry beauty spot

Car parking has become an issue at Garvagh Forest

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is liaising with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) after issues were raised around parking at a County Derry forest.

Garvagh Forest has experienced an upturn in visitor numbers over the last year, with spaces at the beauty spot's small car park often at a premium.

A decision to ask DfI Roads Service to look at expanding current car parking provision was approved at last week's Leisure and Development Committee.

Bann councillor Sean Bateson said the forest was success story for the local area.

“I had the great pleasure of officially opening the Garvagh forest trails during my time as Mayor,” said Cllr Bateson.

“Since then it’s been an overwhelming success with walkers/bikers using it from near and far.

"As a result it’s led to the existing car park operating beyond capacity.“

Councillors and council officials, along with DFI Roads Service, are actively engaging and looking at options to expand the car parking provisions available to users of the forest.

“I’m looking forward to working on this and getting positive news on this front as soon as possible,” added the local councillor.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


