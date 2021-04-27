Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS: Council to simplify volunteer funding process

A motion brought by Cllr Ashleen Schenning received unanimous support.

CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS: Council to simplify volunteer funding process

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A motion calling on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to take steps to simplify the funding process for volunteer groups has received unanimous approval.

SDLP councillor Ashleen Schenning brought the motion to last week's Leisure and Development Committee calling for the council to recognise the impact of volunteers over the course of the last year.

The council has also committed to providing employees with the opportunity to benefit from the experience of volunteering through the Employer Supported Volunteering Scheme.

“I am delighted to bring my motion before the Committee tonight,” said Cllr Schenning.

“I am so proud of all our volunteers across the borough and look forward to seeing council staff experience volunteering through the Employer Supported Volunteering Scheme.

“We also saw this motion accompanied by the passing of our Volunteer Policy. A great night for the community and voluntary sector in our council area.”

Cllr Schenning's motion was seconded by Cllr Helena Dallat O'Driscoll, who paid tribute to volunteers across the council area.

“We've lived through truly unprecedented times, and the manner in which our volunteers and organisations have stepped up to the plate has been overwhelming,” she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie