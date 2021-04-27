CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS: Council to simplify volunteer funding process

A motion calling on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to take steps to simplify the funding process for volunteer groups has received unanimous approval.

SDLP councillor Ashleen Schenning brought the motion to last week's Leisure and Development Committee calling for the council to recognise the impact of volunteers over the course of the last year.

The council has also committed to providing employees with the opportunity to benefit from the experience of volunteering through the Employer Supported Volunteering Scheme.

“I am delighted to bring my motion before the Committee tonight,” said Cllr Schenning.

“I am so proud of all our volunteers across the borough and look forward to seeing council staff experience volunteering through the Employer Supported Volunteering Scheme.

“We also saw this motion accompanied by the passing of our Volunteer Policy. A great night for the community and voluntary sector in our council area.”

Cllr Schenning's motion was seconded by Cllr Helena Dallat O'Driscoll, who paid tribute to volunteers across the council area.

“We've lived through truly unprecedented times, and the manner in which our volunteers and organisations have stepped up to the plate has been overwhelming,” she said.