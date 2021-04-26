Contact

Man charged with robbing Domino’s Pizza outlet in Derry

Defendant also accused of assaulting two men

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man charged with robbing Domino’s Pizza and assaulting two men has been returned to crown court for trial.

Padraig Rosato, 26, whose address was given as Lawrence Hill, has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of common assault.

All offences relate to an incident on December 6, 2020.

His charged sheet states that the defendant robbed Domino’s of £120 while armed with a metal bar.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said ‘there is a case to answer’.

A defence barrister told the court she had no contrary submissions.

During the court hearing Rosato was asked whether he wanted to respond to the allegations, give evidence or call witnesses.

On each occasion he answered ‘no’.

Holding charges were marked withdrawn and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear at a Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on May 26 for his arraignment.

