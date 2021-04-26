Two more men arrested in connection with bomb attack at home of PSNI officer in County Derry

Contact
Two more men have been arrested in connection with a bomb attack at the home of a PSNI office in County Derry.
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested two men in connection with their investigation into the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer.
Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in connection with the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.
"A 47 year old man, who was arrested in the Dungiven area and a 48 year old man, who was arrested in the Feeny area, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned by detectives."
Two other men were arrested in Derry city and Lettershandoney on Friday in connection with the attack.
These two men were released on Saturday.
