Police appeal for information after a van and wheelie bins set on fire in Derry

Arson attacks took place in the early hours of yesterday morning

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for information after a van and a number of bins were set on fire in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Shortly after 2.30am, a report was received of two bins on fire in the Hawkin Street area of the City.

Further reports were also made of bins on fire on nearby Grove Street, Wapping Lane and Rossville Street between 2.35am and 2.50am.

Sergeant Joe McCollam said: "A further report was received shortly after 3am of a van on fire in the Kennedy Street area.

"The Nissan Primastar van and a quantity of tools inside have been extensively damaged in the incident, which police are treating as arson.

"If you were in the area at the time and have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 274 of 25/04/21."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ 

