Limited access to the City Cemetery in Derry from today as repairs are carried out on roads in the graveyard

Improvement work planned to last for a week

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Access to the City Cemetery in Derry will be limited this week as repairs are carried out on the roads in the local graveyard.

The work will be carried out from today until Sunday, May 2.

Streetscape and Cemeteries Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Quinn, said: "These are much needed maintenance works and it's hoped that they won't cause too much disruption at the site and we will try to accommodate visitors as best we can for the duration of the work.

"But we would ask visitors to please assist with the movement of traffic by following the instructions regarding access, only using the lower entrance to access the new area of the cemetery.

"We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being completed and thank you for your patience."

