Limited access to the City Cemetery in Derry from today as repairs are carried out on roads in the graveyard

Contact
Access to the City Cemetery in Derry will be limited this week as repairs are carried out on the roads in the local graveyard.
The work will be carried out from today until Sunday, May 2.
Streetscape and Cemeteries Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Quinn, said: "These are much needed maintenance works and it's hoped that they won't cause too much disruption at the site and we will try to accommodate visitors as best we can for the duration of the work.
"But we would ask visitors to please assist with the movement of traffic by following the instructions regarding access, only using the lower entrance to access the new area of the cemetery.
"We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being completed and thank you for your patience."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.