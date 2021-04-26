Vaccine programme in Northern Ireland opens today for those aged 35 to 39

The vaccine programme in Northern Ireland will fully open for those aged 35 to 39 from 8am today.

Following last week’s announcement that 35-39 year olds could avail of some limited availability to book a vaccine, the programme will now fully open to this age group.

Anyone born between 01/04/81 and 30/04/86 can book an appointment at a regional vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

If possible, booking for the vaccination centres should be done online at: covid-19.hscni.net/get- vaccinated

However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community- pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination- service/

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I can announce formally that from tomorrow we will fully open up the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland for all those aged over 35.

"I know this will be welcome news for those in this age group and I would urge people to book a vaccination appointment as soon as possible.

“This week we will see further easing of restrictions with the re-opening of non-essential retail, gyms, leisure facilities and some tourist accommodation.

"These easements have only been possible because of the success of the vaccination programme, coupled with the actions of the general public.

"Therefore I would appeal to everyone who is eligible for vaccination to get an appointment booked.

"I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine but we have seen what this virus can do. So please protect yourself and get the vaccine.

“Vaccination is absolutely vital in helping us move through this pandemic. There is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated.”