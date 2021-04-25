Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

LIMAVADY: Woman arrested in murder investigation

Searches are also being conducted at two properties in the Limavady area.

LIMAVADY: Woman arrested in murder investigation

Ludmila Poletelova was found dead in Limavady on Friday.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the murder of Ludmila Poletelova, who was found dead in her flat in Lodge Court, Limavady, on Friday afternoon.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigations Team arrested the woman on Sunday evening (April 25).

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The woman, aged 45, was arrested in the Limavady area, on suspicion of murder, and has been taken into custody for questioning.

"Meanwhile, our detectives are currently conducting searches at two properties in the Limavady area as part of our investigation.

“Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.

"Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us.

"You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21. You can also make a report online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. 

"Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie