LIMAVADY: Woman arrested in murder investigation

Ludmila Poletelova was found dead in Limavady on Friday.
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the murder of Ludmila Poletelova, who was found dead in her flat in Lodge Court, Limavady, on Friday afternoon.
Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigations Team arrested the woman on Sunday evening (April 25).
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The woman, aged 45, was arrested in the Limavady area, on suspicion of murder, and has been taken into custody for questioning.
"Meanwhile, our detectives are currently conducting searches at two properties in the Limavady area as part of our investigation.
“Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.
"Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us.
"You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21. You can also make a report online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
"Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”
