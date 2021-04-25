Men arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Dungiven have been released

Two men arrested in connection with an attempted bomb attack outside a police officer's home in County Derry have been released.

An explosive device was found close to the officer's car outside her home at Ballyquin Road near Dungiven on Monday.

The device was attached to a container of flammable liquid and police described it as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter.

The men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Friday.

The 26-year-old was arrested in the Creggan area of Derry while the 36-year-old man was detained in Lettershandoney, outside the city.

Both men were taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioned on Friday and were released on Saturday.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing," a police statement said.

The New IRA have admitted responsibility for leaving the device at the PSNI officer's home.

The police have launched a Major Incident Public Portal as part of their investigation into the Dungiven attack.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “While the investigation is at an early stage and detectives are keeping an open mind, we are aware that a claim has been made on behalf of the new IRA and this is a strong line of enquiry for us.

“I appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of this attack, or indeed of anyone involved in dissident republican, or other violent or terrorist, activity to come forward and provide any information they have to the police.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballyquin Road, Dungiven between Monday 12th and Monday 19th April 2021.

“We have launched the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q07-PO1 so that people can tell us what they know, send photographs or upload video or dash-cam footage.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us.

"Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know on 101 or alternatively on the anonymous Crimestoppers charity number on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“We all need to work together to bring those responsible for attempting to kill a three year old child and her mother to justice," he said.