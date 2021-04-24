Guildhall gigs at the centre of Derry's jazz celebrations next weekend

The Guildhall will be a hub of wonderful jazz next weekend as 27 acts take to the stage in the 'heart of the city' as part of the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival.

'Gigs at the Guildhall' will involve nine different acts performing on each day of the festival, which is taking place from Friday 30th April to Sunday 2nd May.

There will be three stages and sets will be performed from 12 noon – 1.30pm; 5pm – 6.30pm and 9pm – 10.30pm, with one act on each of the three stages during each slot.

Eve Blair, Mark Patterson and Micky Doherty will host different slots and the performances will be available to enjoy live on the Jazz Festival website and Facebook page.

A wide-range of local artists will be performing as part of the historic 20th edition of the ever-popular festival and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said there will be something to interest everyone.

"The schedule of performances for our 'Gigs at the Guildhall' will certainly get you excited about our 20th City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival and will showcase some of our magnificent local musical talent coming right from the heart of our city.

"In line with COVID-19 restrictions these performances will be streamed online for the public to enjoy from their own homes, and I have no doubt that it will be sure to get plenty of people on their feet dancing and singing along.

"We are going to be spoiled with the amount of talent on display and I'm delighted that we will get to enjoy the music of so many local acts who are part of an industry that has faced an incredibly challenging year.

"This is a very special occasion for the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival, and I think these gigs will be a very significant part of that celebration that will encompass the music that we all know and love, the favourites that we have enjoyed over the years, and even some that people have perhaps never had the pleasure of seeing before.

"I'm really looking forward to all of the gigs, and I'd encourage everyone to check out the schedule for themselves and make sure you're tuned in throughout the weekend for some great music and entertainment!"