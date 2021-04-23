Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Anger at those who started a fire in Derry tonight

Youth worker condemns those responsible the blaze along the river bank

Anger at those who started a fire in Derry tonight

Tonight's fire as seen from the Foyle Bridge.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A youth worker has criticised those who started a fire in Derry tonight.

The blaze was started along the banks of the River Foyle in the Otters Bank area.

Fire crews were called to the scene and managed to put the fire out.

However, those responsible have been condemned by Paul Hughes, Youth & Community Development Worker at the Enagh Youth Forum (EYF).

"There was a fire deliberately set alight along the beautiful River Foyle tonight near Otters Bank,” he said.

“We would ask those responsible to think about the consequences of this and in particular the dangers of crossing the railway line.

“Think also on the wildlife and bird life that has been destroyed.”

Mr Hughes praised the quick response of the fire service.

“We will be working with all local partners and the Strathfoyle and Maydown Community Safety Forum to address this.

“Now that youth support services are restarting we would appeal directly to all local young people aged 10-25 years old to get registered with local youth services and projects whether that be Enagh Youth Forum, Strathfoyle Youth Centre (EA) or the Bytes Project."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie