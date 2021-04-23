Anger at those who started a fire in Derry tonight

A youth worker has criticised those who started a fire in Derry tonight.

The blaze was started along the banks of the River Foyle in the Otters Bank area.

Fire crews were called to the scene and managed to put the fire out.

However, those responsible have been condemned by Paul Hughes, Youth & Community Development Worker at the Enagh Youth Forum (EYF).

"There was a fire deliberately set alight along the beautiful River Foyle tonight near Otters Bank,” he said.

“We would ask those responsible to think about the consequences of this and in particular the dangers of crossing the railway line.

“Think also on the wildlife and bird life that has been destroyed.”

Mr Hughes praised the quick response of the fire service.

“We will be working with all local partners and the Strathfoyle and Maydown Community Safety Forum to address this.

“Now that youth support services are restarting we would appeal directly to all local young people aged 10-25 years old to get registered with local youth services and projects whether that be Enagh Youth Forum, Strathfoyle Youth Centre (EA) or the Bytes Project."