Anger at those who started a fire in Derry tonight

Contact
Tonight's fire as seen from the Foyle Bridge.
A youth worker has criticised those who started a fire in Derry tonight.
The blaze was started along the banks of the River Foyle in the Otters Bank area.
Fire crews were called to the scene and managed to put the fire out.
However, those responsible have been condemned by Paul Hughes, Youth & Community Development Worker at the Enagh Youth Forum (EYF).
"There was a fire deliberately set alight along the beautiful River Foyle tonight near Otters Bank,” he said.
“We would ask those responsible to think about the consequences of this and in particular the dangers of crossing the railway line.
“Think also on the wildlife and bird life that has been destroyed.”
Mr Hughes praised the quick response of the fire service.
“We will be working with all local partners and the Strathfoyle and Maydown Community Safety Forum to address this.
“Now that youth support services are restarting we would appeal directly to all local young people aged 10-25 years old to get registered with local youth services and projects whether that be Enagh Youth Forum, Strathfoyle Youth Centre (EA) or the Bytes Project."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An explosive device was left underneath the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.