Organisers of new poll claim it shows strong support among parents in Derry for integrated education

The overall poll findings will be released next week.
The organisers of a new poll claim it shows strong support among parents in Derry for integrated education.
Polling company LucidTalk carried out the survey in the city in February this year on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).
While the full details of the poll will not be made public until next week, a IEF said it showed that 71% of parents questioned would be in favour of their local school becoming integrated.
The IEF spokesperson said the 'micro poll' focused on the issue of education and responses were invited from parents in Derry with at least one child under the age of 12.
The full findings of the survey will be outlined at an online event next Thursday, April 29.
The event is open to the public and places can be booked through the Eventbrite website.
The IEF spokesperson said: “At the event LucidTalk's Managing Director, Bill White, will present the findings of the poll and outline the process used to complete it.
“He will also be available to ask any questions you may have on this.
“In addition, the Integrated Education Fund will provide a brief overview of how schools can transform to integrated status and the key role that parents play in this process.
“If you have any questions, or if you can't attend but would like more information, please send us an email: jessica@ief.org.uk.”
