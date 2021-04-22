Family of Derry hit-and-run victim appeal for help in catching the other driver

The family of a woman injured in a hit-and-run incident in Derry have appealed for help in catching the other driver.

Shortly before 5pm on Sunday, there was a collision between a silver BMW and a silver SAAB at Buncrana Road.

The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, overturned as a result of the crash. However, the driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene and made off at speed towards the Elagh Road.

The SAAAB vehicle was later set alight a short distance away.

The woman injured in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Speaking to the Derry News, the woman's brother, Ciaran McLaughlin, said she had been able to walk away from the car but had been 'traumatised' by her ordeal.

Mr McLaughlin said there had been witnesses who had seen the other driver set the SAAB vehicle on fire.

He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the identity of the other driver to get in touch with the investigating officers.

“This could have been your sister, your daughter, or your mother this happened to, and the outcome could have been much, much worse,” he said.

“Someone somewhere knows something about the man who did this. He needs to be held accountable for his actions.

“My sister could have been dead for all he knew, and all he did was try and cover his actions like a coward. I have faith that someone will come forward. It's only a matter of time.”

A PSNI spokesperson asked anyone with information to contact the investigating team at Strand Road station.

“Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal anyone who has information or dash cam footage in relation to the incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1327 18/04/21.”