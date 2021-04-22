Families of Bloody Sunday victims given permission to challenge decision not to prosecute former paratroopers

The High Court has granted families of some of the Bloody Sunday victims permission to challenge the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision not to prosecute former paratroopers.

The families of Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, John Young, Michael McDaid and William McKinney were today granted permission by the High Court to challenge decisions by the PPS not to prosecute five former members of the Parachute Regiment in connection with their deaths on the Bloody Sunday march in Derry on January 30, 1972.

The judicial review challenge has been listed for hearing for five days beginning on September 20, 2021.

The families' legal representative, Fearghal Shiels, of Madden & Finucane firm, said they were notified of the High Court’s decision this afternoon.

“This application arises out of decisions taken in March 2019 by the PPS not to prosecute these soldiers, and a decision upheld after an internal review of that decision by the PPS in September 2020.

“The families warmly welcome today’s decision and look forward with confidence to the full hearing in the autumn.”