Council asks PSNI chief constable to meet with them following recent incidents in Derry

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has been asked to meet with Derry City and Strabane District Council to discuss recent policing operations in the local area.

A special council meeting was held this afternoon to discuss recent incidents and street violence in Derry.

Last weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest by a police officer after the PSNI responded to an incident in the Gobnascale area of Derry.

The incident is now being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

The man shot in the weekend incident has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The PSNI were also heavily criticised for their actions during a security operation last month in the Ballymagowan area of Derry.

The recent street violence has taken place mainly in Protestant areas of the Waterside.

Today's meeting was organised in the wake of these recent incidents.

A number of motions were discussed at the meeting.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly put forward a motion which stated: "This council is significantly worried at various policing incidents occurring in our council area over recent weeks and calls on the PSNI chief constable, the chair of the Policing Board and its human rights advisor to present to council as soon as possible on public policing concerns in the district."

Cllr Reilly's motion was passed with the support of 29 councillors.

Three councillors voted against it, while two councillors abstained from the vote.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher proposed a motion which stated: "This council calls on the chief constable that the controlling powers of MI5 are removed from policing which has been proven in the past to have manipulated policing at a heavy cost to our communities."

Cllr Gallagher's motion was passed with the support of 26 councillors, while seven councillors voted against it.

Two councillors abstained from the vote.

A further motion was put forward at the meeting by independent councillor Gary Donnelly.

It stated: "Given the serious concerns following PSNI actions on vulnerable members of our community, DCSDC contact all schools in the district and call on them to end the practice of allowing the PSNI access to children under the guise of education."

However, Cllr Donnelly's motion was defeated after 26 councillors voted against it.

Six councillors supported it, while one councillor abstained from the vote.

The final motion of the meeting was proposed by People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill.

Her motion stated: "Council notes that amongst the demands for radical police reforms across the globe - providing proper support to someone experiencing ill mental health is of the utmost importance. Council agrees the use of armed police as first responders to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis is inappropriate. Council agrees that mental health workers with the proper resources are best placed to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis."

Cllr O'Neill's motion was passed unanimously.