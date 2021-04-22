Contact

Almost £5,000 raised in memory of young Derry men Aodhán O’Donnell and Oran Boyd

Boys' former school organises special fundraising event

Almost £5,000 raised in memory of young Derry men Aodhán O’Donnell and Oran Boyd

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Almost £5,000 has been raised in memory of two young local men.

St Columb’s College held a Virtual Rockdown in Lockdown in February in memory of Aodhán O’Donnell and Oran Boyd.

Aodhán O'Donnell died in July 2018 at the age of 19, while Oran Boyd was just 18 when he died in November 2019.

Both young men were popular former pupils of St Columb's.

The event raised £4,800 and this was shared equally between four charities: Foyle Search and Rescue, Zest-Healing the Hurt, Clic Sargent and the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Pictured above at the presentation are left to right Margaret Mc Connologue (Zest- Healing the Hurt), Ailish O’Kane(St. Columb’s College Virtual Fundraising Committee Representative), Yvonne Tilley (Magnificent 7 musicians’ representative), Ciaran Stevenson (St. Columb’s College, Organiser of the event and member of the Magnificent 7), Gerard O’Doherty (Magnificent 7 musicians’ representative), Oisin Duddy (Foyle Search and Rescue), and Gerry O ’Donnell (Aodhan’s daddy).

 

