New store in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre will create eight jobs

Much-needed boost for local retail centre

BPerfect’s Clarrisa Mallon, Brendan McDowell and Eimhear O'Kane celebrate the new store in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new store which will open in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre next month will create eight jobs.

Home-grown cosmetics brand, BPerfect, has announced the opening of a new store in Derry.

The 2,200 square foot store will open at Foyleside on Saturday, May 1.

It is a huge boost for the local shopping centre where a number of stores have closed since the onset of the pandemic.

The opening follows the launch of the BPerfect flagship mega store in Belfast in October 2021.

Brendan McDowell, founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics said he plans to build on the success with the same offering in the north west.

“We are absolutely buzzing to open our second store in beautiful Derry-Londonderry in just a few week’s time,” he said.

“The North West has always been huge supporters of our brand and the people have always been so welcoming and I am personally so excited that this is our next move.

“We have big plans for the store to make it ‘fully inclusive’ with colourful, glitzy, amazing interior décor which ‘pushes every boundary’ housing a range of ten top beauty brands from top make-up artists and cosmetics retailers.

“We are also launching our new product this week; our “Perfect Storm” palette – which has already gained huge online interest.

“We also want to mirror what we have done in Belfast and to work with local charities who need our support, plans are already afoot, and we look forward to making a difference where we can.

“Our Belfast store has exceeded all expectations and despite being closed for four months, our online sales have gone through the roof.

“The past 12 months have been both a challenge and also a very real opportunity for us to grow our online brand.

“However, nothing beats being present on the High Streets of our two leading cities in Northern Ireland.”

Mr McDowell, originally from Annalong, County Down, founded BPerfect in Belfast in 2012, with a personal investment of just £500.

He appeared on RTE’s Dragons Den in 2017 and turned down a €80K investment offer.

Over 2,000 retailers worldwide now stock its extensive range of on-trend makeup, a figure that is growing daily.

