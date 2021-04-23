Council to launch £57,000 Gift Card scheme

Contact
The scheme is free for local businesses to sign up.
A Gift Card scheme with a budget of £57,000 over a three-year period has been approved by councillors.
The Mid Ulster Gift Card scheme is part of Mid Ulster District Council's Economic Development Report and feeds into the council's Mid Ulster Town Recovery Plan to assist businesses post-Covid.
Businesses will be able to participate in the scheme free of charge.
A £9,000 council contribution to the Manufacturing and Engineering Growth & Advancement (MEGA) was also agreed at last week's Committee.
The money will be used to fund the group's three-year action plan and work programme to support Mid Ulster's manufacturing and engineering sector.
Cllr Barry Montieth, however, criticised the group for not taking input from workers or having trade union recognition.
“I find it very strange. I don't know anyone can discuss the future development of a workforce without having strategic input from representatives of the workforce.
“I would have major issues with the allocation and propose we ask these organisations if they would accept strategic input from some of the local trade unions.
“You can't talk about workers' skills without workers' input.”
