School's pupils 'march through March'

Pupils at a County Derry high school have raised £1,000 for charity after completing a walking challenge during the month of March.

Form class 11A1 at Limavady High School set themselves the challenge of completing 10,000 steps every day during March, and form teacher Mr Linton hailed their 'positive influence'.

“I am extremely proud of all the students who tried their very best to get outside and step 10,000 steps a day,” he said.

“All students in 11A1 have been a positive influence to so many in our school community, and without realising it, have truly inspired others to get outside and stay healthy, while doing good along the way.”

The pupils took inspiration from the exploits of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £150 million by walking 100 laps of his garden during the initial Covid-19 lockdown period.

Mr Linton said the pupils hoped to inspire their community with their own challenge.

“We hope that raising money for Marie Curie both helps the charity and its volunteers as well as bringing hope and resilience to our local community,” he added.