New IRA admit responsibility for an attempted bomb attack on a PSNI officer in Dungiven

Device was left underneath officer's car

Dungiven bomb placed underneath child's car seat

Liam Tunney

The New IRA has admitted it was responsible for an attempted bomb attack on a female PSNI officer near Dungiven.

An explosive device was left underneath the car of the police officer at her Ballyquin Road at the weekend.

The device was left at the point where the officer's three-year-old daughter normally sits.

Police have branded the attack sickening and a host of local politicians have condemned the incident.

The Irish News is today reporting that the New IRA has admitted they were behind the attack.

The paper says that in a statement the paramilitary group said it planted the device, which was attached to a fuel container, at Ballyquin Road.

The statement, which was signed T O'Neill, said it will continue to target the security forces.

