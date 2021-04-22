Councillor says that public toilet facilities need to be improved in Buncrana

The need for a strategy for the re-development of Buncrana Shore Front has been reiterated.

At April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, the issue was raised by Sinn Fein councillor Jack Murray.

Cllr Murray proposed a meeting of the “relevant people” to take the matter forward.

“I would like to see a meeting of all of the necessary and relevant people from Donegal County Council, to progress a strategy for the re-development of Buncrana Shore Front.

“It would include the likes of Planning, Water, Environment, Roads, and Community, to identify funding streams, to see how we could best improve the Shore Front and make it as attractive a tourism offer as possible.

“Obviously, the Leisure Centre will be on site very soon, so we should look at how we can make the Shore Front a real holiday destination.

"The public conveniences there have also been discussed in the past. We need to access the funding to improve and enhance them.

“We also need small things like picnic benches down there and some people have suggested restoring the putting green.

"I feel all of these suggestions should be put on the table, at a meeting of all of the people who are qualified to implement and share any ideas. We need to have everybody at the table. I think it would be very worthwhile,” said Cllr Murray.

Seconding Cllr Murray's proposal, Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said the Shore Front strategy/master-plan should encompass the area from Buncrana Pier right out to Ned's Point.

Cllr Donaghey said: “The RNLI station, which is currently situated at Ned's Point, should be moved into Buncrana Pier. The strategy/master-plan should be all inclusive.”