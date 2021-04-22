Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Councillor says that public toilet facilities need to be improved in Buncrana

Visitors from Derry to Donegal town will agree with views put forward at council meeting

Buncrana Shore Front

Strategy needed for development of Buncrana Shore Front - Councillors claim

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The need for a strategy for the re-development of Buncrana Shore Front has been reiterated.

At April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors, the issue was raised by Sinn Fein councillor Jack Murray.

Cllr Murray proposed a meeting of the “relevant people” to take the matter forward.

“I would like to see a meeting of all of the necessary and relevant people from Donegal County Council, to progress a strategy for the re-development of Buncrana Shore Front. 

“It would include the likes of Planning, Water, Environment, Roads, and Community, to identify funding streams, to see how we could best improve the Shore Front and make it as attractive a tourism offer as possible. 

“Obviously, the Leisure Centre will be on site very soon, so we should look at how we can make the Shore Front a real holiday destination.

"The public conveniences there have also been discussed in the past. We need to access the funding to improve and enhance them.

“We also need small things like picnic benches down there and some people have suggested restoring the putting green.

"I feel all of these suggestions should be put on the table, at a meeting of all of the people who are qualified to implement and share any ideas. We need to have everybody at the table. I think it would be very worthwhile,” said Cllr Murray.

Seconding Cllr Murray's proposal, Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said the Shore Front strategy/master-plan should encompass the area from Buncrana Pier right out to Ned's Point.

Cllr Donaghey said: “The RNLI station, which is currently situated at Ned's Point, should be moved into Buncrana Pier. The strategy/master-plan should be all inclusive.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie