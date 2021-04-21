Contact

Help at hand for businesses in Derry which are reopening in the coming days

Local council offering a range of support for businesses

Could hairdressers, beauty salons and barbers be back in business sooner that originally planned?

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council has offered support and advice to businesses preparing to reopen.

Easing of NI restrictions will see some businesses, such as close contact services, reopen this Friday, April 23, with further businesses, like retail and outdoor hospitality, scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 30.

Kevin O'Connor, Council's Head of Business, said: "This is a very significant and important few weeks for many of our local businesses and as a Council we want to reassure those businesses that we continue to be here to help and assist them.

"We have been proactive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in supporting our local businesses through our Shop Local campaigns, engaging through our City and Town Centre Stakeholder group and providing advice in navigating the challenges the past year has presented for all businesses who have shown incredible resilience, determination and strength.

"Council officers will continue to be available for local businesses as we enter this next positive step in seeing businesses, and our city and town centres, thriving again and I would strongly encourage any business owners with questions or concerns to get in contact.

"We continue to work closely with the local business community, stakeholders and government partners to promote the shop local message which will assist in the recovery and revitalisation of our city and town centres, and we will work in partnership with businesses as they make this next step."

Seamus Donaghy, Council's Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, added: "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our Environmental Health team have worked positively and proactively with local businesses to ensure compliance.

"Council officers will continue to be readily available in the weeks ahead and officers will be on the ground to assist businesses in a safe reopening and to ensure that all health and safety regulations are in place.

"We have seen great success to date with our Council COVID Reassurance Mark whereby businesses complete a risk assessment that comprises of important elements such as cleaning, hand sanitising, social distancing, respiratory hygiene and employee health. Businesses will then receive a COVID Reassurance Mark to display in their stores which adds that extra comfort for the public as our businesses open their doors again."

For more information on the Covid Reassurance Mark, visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/Business/Covidreasurrance

For further advice on reopening, visit https://www.derrystrabane/coronavirus or https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/

To contact the Council Business or Environmental Health teams, call 02871253253.

