Investigation launched into the running of a Derry charity

An investigation has been launched into the running of a Derry charity.

The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland (CCNI) has opened a 'statutory inquiry' into Foyle Youth & Community Association (FYCA).

The association, which is based at Spencer Road in the Waterside, was granted charity status in 2010.

The cross-community group describes its work as giving children 'the opportunity to learn dance and fitness to enhance their creativity, confidence and lead a more active and healthier lifestyle'.

A CCNI spokesperson said the inquiry relates to concerns over the 'governance and administration' of FYCA.

CCNI said that among actions they had taken on the opening of the inquiry was to issue orders preventing those involved in the charity from 'parting with charity property or entering into transactions without the approval of the Commission'.

The Commission has also appointed two people as additional charity trustees.

The CCNI spokesperson added: “As a proportionate regulator, and so as to ensure that the investigation is fair, the Commission will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.”

CCNI is the independent regulator of charities in Northern Ireland. It has a statutory function to identify and investigate apparent misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of charities.

It has the power to institute investigations, with the opening of an inquiry giving the Commission access to a range of protective and remedial powers.

The Derry News contacted FYCA in relation to the new inquiry.

A spokesperson for the charity said their administration and governance procedures have been 'backlogged' to 2018/19 due to a member's 'surgery and follow-on treatments'.

The spokesperson also highlighted issues with a fire at their Spencer Road premises in 2019 and the problems caused by the Covid lockdown.

“We wrote a letter to the inquiry team at CCNI for advice and had a meeting in December 2020,” added the FYCA spokesperson.

“So we now welcome the inquiry with their help and advice to get all our administration procedures up to date.”