Special Covid 'Reassurance Mark' launched in Derry to boost customer confidence

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a 'COVID Reassurance Mark' for local businesses.
It is designed to support local, economic recovery and revitalisation whilst respecting the public health controls needed to maintain public health and minimise community transmission of coronavirus.
This initiative is being rolled out across the council area to businesses within the tourism, hospitality, retail and close contact sectors initially.
However, other sectors can apply if they wish to be considered for the scheme.
This initiative is geared towards boosting customer confidence to return to our town centres and villages in the knowledge that businesses are taking positive steps to keep their customers and staff safe.
