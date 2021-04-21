Contact

New speed limits introduced outside local primary schools

A local principal has welcomed the move.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Three schools in the Roe Valley area of County Derry have become the latest to benefit from the Department of Infrastructure speed reduction scheme.

Drumrane PS Burnfoot, St Canice's PS Feeny and St Matthew's PS Drumsurn will all receive new signage.

The move has been welcomed by local UUP representative Robert Carmichael.

“Our children’s safety is paramount and should always be at the forefront of our minds,” he said.

Alison Steen, principal of Drumrane PS, said the new limits would make existing initiatives at the school even safer.

“The staff and I fully welcome the new speed limit outside school - it will make exiting on to the main road safer for our parents in their cars and also for families using the buses and taxis,” she said.

“We are part of the Sustrans project and encourage families to park a little further away and walk into the school grounds.

“We also encourage the older children to cycle to school and run the cycling proficiency scheme every year. The 20mph speed limit will make these initiatives safer and we hope that they will become more popular.

“Lots of families cross the road when they park at the local shop and the lessening of the speed limit will also lower the risk of an accident in the village,” she added.

