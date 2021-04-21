Derry company receives major accolade for how it engages with its staff

A Derry company has been recognised for the way in which it treats its staff.

Best Companies, the leading specialists in team engagement, has awarded local company Learning Pool a 3-star accreditation for employee engagement.

As the highest accreditation achievable, this signifies that the company ranks as having ‘world class’ levels of workplace engagement.

Learning Pool is an online training provider, offering courses, tools, and content creation to over 1100 organizations and 5.1 million learners around the world.

Annual revenue growth increased 34% last year and the company's workforce has grown to 260 colleagues across our seven global offices.

The accreditation is a welcome triumph in light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic which saw Learning Pool staff adjust to a remote working environment, almost overnight.

Louise McElvaney, Learning Pool's Director of People and Performance, said: “Obtaining the top accreditation from Best Companies during a particularly challenging time is a tremendous achievement.

“Our team, which has grown to over 260 colleagues over the last 12 months, is the engine behind our sustained success and continued growth.”

Throughout 2020, Learning Pool hired 50 new employees across its six office locations and has outlined plans to recruit a further 100 people in the next 12 months to fulfil the company’s plans of expansion.

Learning Pool’s CEO, Ben Betts, said they were delighted with the latest recognition.

“Accreditations like these reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a positive and open working environment and provides colleagues with an open channel to offer suggestions on how we can improve..

“Our colleagues throughout the business have astonished us all year with their continued focus and enthusiasm, despite the obvious challenges they’ve been living through.

“It’ll be great to see what developments come in the next 12 months off the back of the feedback received. We’re already a great place to work. But we can be even better.”