Homebase say no jobs will be lost when its store in Derry is downsized

No jobs will be lost when Homebase downsizes its Derry store, the company has said.

The move will make way for Marks & Spencer (M&S) to relocate its current foodhall to part of the site being vacated by the DIY store at Crescent Link Retail Park in the Waterside area of the city.

Homebase confirmed to the Derry News that it would be reducing the size of its Crescent Link store by 21,500 sq ft and its garden centre by 7,000 sq ft.

Stressing that no jobs would be lost by the move, a spokesperson said: “Customers will still be able to shop the whole range and find all the products they need to complete their home and garden projects, supported by our expert team in store.”

Commenting the relocation of its foodhall, an M&S spokesperson confirmed a planning application had been submitted but it was 'too early' to comment on any potential increase in jobs.

The spokesperson said the company's store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in the city centre would not be affected by the development.

The M&S Foodhall has been popular since it opened in 2007 at Crescent Link and the new expanded store will sell fresh food, from fruit and vegetables, to meat, fish and poultry and fresh bread from its in-store bakery.

It follows an announcement earlier this month that M&S was planning to open a new food store in a retail park in Coleraine as part of a £2.5m investment which will create 70 jobs.

The plans involve a new 17,100 sq ft M&S Foodhall, with over 5,000 food and drink products, at Riverside Retail Park.

The Crescent Link developments are part of planned £5 million investment project which will also include the creation of 25 new jobs with the introduction of a new retailer, The Food Warehouse by Iceland, along with the improvement to the car park to enhance accessability and alleviate traffic congestion.

Sinn Féin Waterside councillor Christopher Jackson said the 25 new jobs were a 'welcome boost' to the local economy.

"It is good news that 25 jobs will be created in the new food warehouse at Iceland at Crescent Link retail park.”