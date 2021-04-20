Pool at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry not expected to reopen until end of May

Most indoor leisure facilities in Derry will reopen on April 30 as lockdown restrictions.

However, it will be a little longer before some facilities reopen.

The swimming pool at Templemore Sports Complex will not reopen until the end of May to accommodate essential works to the heating system.

The Climbing Wall at Foyle Arena will also remain closed to allow for the continued delivery of the vaccination programme at the centre over the coming weeks.

Preparations are underway at all council-owned leisure centres for the much awaited return to sport and leisure activities following the easing of the restrictions.

From April 30, the doors will open once again for the first step back to indoor fitness which will mean the public can return to gyms for individual training and for lane swimming.

The Executive have also given an indicative date of May 24 for the return of indoor group exercise, with controls on numbers accessing venues.

From April 30, council's gym members will be able to resume their regular individual activities, including 1-2-1 training and coaching with a number of measures in place to ensure public safety.

The public are asked to please read the guidelines and book ahead for sessions in order to ensure the safe and smooth return to activity.

Booking for outdoor classes and indoor activities will open on Friday April 23.

Facilities reopening on April 30 include Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure Centre (excluding the Main Hall which remains closed for maintenance).

The council's green pitches and tennis facilities were reopened on April 12 for affiliated club booking only.

Welcoming the news, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Brian Tierney said: "I am sure there will be lots of people looking forward to seeing the inside of a gym after such a long period of lockdown.

"I think we have all been guilty of a bit of over indulgence to get us through these difficult times, and it will be a great opportunity to set a new challenge and take the first steps back to fitness with the guidance of Council's trained instructors."

Visitors are asked to arrive gym or swim ready at centres – swimmers wearing costumes beneath their clothes – as changing will take place poolside with designated areas on the pool deck to store clothing.

Facilities will operate a 'quick change zone' for swimmers at the end of sessions.

Gym users should note that there will be no access to showers or changing facilities following activities.

There will also be emergency toilet access only.

Centre cafes will remain closed until legislation permits their reopening though vending machines will be operational.

Services will continue to be reviewed over the coming weeks in line with restrictions and leisure members and user groups will be contacted in relation to opening dates, membership information and any new procedures in place.