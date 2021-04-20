Gardaí arrest man for attempted murder of a police officer in Eglinton

An Garda Síochana have arrested a 33 year old man this morning in connection with the attempted murder of an off duty PSNI officer who had an under-vehicle improvised explosive device placed under his car in Eglinton on June 18 2015.

Police Service NI's Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank An Garda Siochana colleagues for their help in arresting the man by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

“He will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Custody Suite on 21 April 2021.

“The police investigation into this incident remains active.”