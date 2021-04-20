64-year-old man arrested for carrying a large 'machete-type' knife in a Derry shopping centre

A 64-year-old man was arrested at a Derry shopping centre yesterday for carrying a large 'machete-type' knife.

Stephen Greer, from Somme Park in the city, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with the incident in the Tesco store at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre yesterday.

The court was told that police were called to the store around 9am yesterday.

A manager at the store told officers that Greer had been observed removing a tag from a bottle of gin and hiding it on his person.

Greer was confronted by the manager and agreed to go an office to await for police to attend.

However, the court was told that whilst in the office, Greer became 'agitated' and told staff that he was leaving and they could not stop him.

The manager blocked the door to prevent him from leaving but Greer told him that he was carrying a knife.

Staff then restrained Greer until police arrived.

A police officer said a 'large machete-type' knife was found in a holster around Greer's waist.

The officer said police would be opposed to Greer being released on bail given their concerns that he would reoffend.

The court was told that he had received a suspended sentence last month for possession of a knife in a separate incident.

Applying for bail, a defence solicitor said alcohol was a 'driving factor' in the situation.

Addressing the court, Greer said he had been carrying the knife because he claimed he had been 'stabbed in the neck' the day before outside the Tesco store in an 'unprovoked attack'.

However, the judge said there was 'no excuse ever' for carrying a knife in public because this can result in a situation where 'people get killed'.

The bail application was refused and Greer was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned until May 13.