Police officer targeted in Dungiven attack

Local MLAs have condemned an attack on the home of a serving police officer in Dungiven.
An explosive device was placed under the officer's car during an incident on Monday April 19.
“I fully condemn the attack on the private home of a serving police officer. No one should have to live in fear of going to work," said SDLP MLA for East Derry, Cara Hunter.
“Our officers in the PSNI risk their lives every day protecting every community; upholding the rule of law in Northern Ireland.
“This is an attack on the community, and actions of these people are not welcome in our society.
“My thoughts are with the officer and their family.”
Sinn Féin MLA said the incident was 'attempted murder'.
"I completely condemn those who left a device under the car of a police officer near Dungiven," she said.
"This is nothing short of attempted murder. Those responsible have absolutely nothing to offer society but more suffering. Anyone with info on the attack should report it to police."
ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Operations Department, said investigations were underway.
“I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," he said.
“We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part-time police officer.”
The security alert in the area remains ongoing.
