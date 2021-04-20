Limited access to the City Cemetery in Derry next week as repairs are carried out on roads in the graveyard

Access to the City Cemtery in Derry will be limited next week as repairs are carried out on the roads in the local graveyard.

The work will be carried out from Monday, April 26, until Sunday, May 2.

Derry SDLP councillor John Boyle welcomed the improvements to the roads in the cemetery.

“I raised concerns about the condition of some of the roads within the city cemetery a while back," he said.

"Quite a number of constituents had contacted me about the matter and were worried that their vehicles might be damaged by potholes.

"I inspected the area to confirm the level of the problem and I am pleased that it has now been confirmed that the situation is now being addressed.”

Cllr Boyle said that regular visitors to the City Cemetery are advised that access to the site will be restricted for a number of days to allow for essential maintenance work to be carried out on the road system.

"This work will be carried out at the cemetery from Monday April 26th until Sunday May 2nd, necessitating a temporary road closure from April 29th and limited access to the site.

"I would ask visitors to adhere to the traffic signalling and instruction from contractors.

"Visitors to the main cemetery area are asked to enter and exit the cemetery through the Creggan gate only. Any visitors to the lower new area of the cemetery should enter and exit via the Lone Moor Road gate."

Streetscape and Cemeteries Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Quinn, said: "These are much needed maintenance works and it's hoped that they won't cause too much disruption at the site and we will try to accommodate visitors as best we can for the duration of the work.

"But we would ask visitors to please assist with the movement of traffic by following the instructions regarding access, only using the lower entrance to access the new area of the cemetery.

"We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being completed and thank you for your patience."