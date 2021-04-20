Lidl says it is investing £26m in its new stores in Derry and a planned store in Strabane

Lidl has said that it is investing £26m in new stores in Derry and Strabane.

Work is continuing on a new Lidl store at Buncrana Road and the company was also recently granted planning permission for a new outlet at Crescent Link in the Waterside.

The Waterside plans were given the go-ahead despite significant opposition from local residents.

Lidl has also submitted an application for planning permission for a new store in Strabane.

The company said the stores will create 55 new permanent jobs, with around 600 jobs also being created during the construction phase of the stores.

The Buncrana Road store is expected to open shortly while Lidl say they plan to have the Waterside store open by the end of this year.

Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Director, Conor Boyle, said: “As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to continue moving confidently forward with our long-established investment plans for the North West, bringing new employment opportunities to the local community as well as our fresh, high-quality products and market-leading value to more shoppers in the region for many years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and new shoppers to these outstanding new, state-of-the-art stores when completed.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds was briefed by Lidl Northern Ireland on its new regional plans and ambitions for the future.

She said: “As a key retailer and employer in Northern Ireland, I am delighted to hear of Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest plans to expand its store presence across the region, increase employment and invest in modern, sustainable new stores for the benefit of local communities and the environment.

“Following Lidl Northern Ireland’s announcement in November last year to open five new stores in the Greater Belfast region, it’s fantastic to see this continued momentum expand across the region to the Derry City and Strabane District Council area which continues to be a key economic hub.

“I wish all the team every success on its latest renewed growth and on delivering its plans for the future.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said that with renewed focus on economic recovery and growth, Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest investment in the region is much-welcomed and it confirms its longstanding commitment to the North West.

“Retail, along with other sectors, remains important to our growth. Lidl Northern Ireland’s new plans can only further assist in underlining the area’s attractiveness as a great place to live, to visit and to invest.”