County Derry road remains closed off this morning following discovery of a suspicious object

A County Derry road remains closed this morning following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The Ballyquin Road, Dungiven is closed at the junctions with the Camnish Road and the Curragh Road.

The road was closed off yesterday morning.

However, the examination of the object is continuing.

A police spokesperson said the operation is likely to be ongoing for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.