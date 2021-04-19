Insufficient support from residents of a Derry street for a new Irish language road sign

There was insufficient support from residents of a Derry street for an Irish language road sign to be erected in their area.

Applications were recently made for new Irish street signs at Ballynagard Crescent and Hatmore Park.

Once an application is made to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the council then writes to the residents in the streets to find out their views on the street sign application.

From those who reply to the council's correspondence, a minimum of 67% of respondents must support the new street sign proposal for it to be granted.

In January of this year, the council agreed to reduce this threshold to 15%.

However, the applications for new street signs at Ballynagard Crescent and Hatmore Park were all based on the previous threshold.

In relation to Ballynagard Crescent, a total of 54 households were contacted in relation to the application.

Of these households, 22 responded to the council and 65% of them were in support of the new street sign being erected.

However, because this did not meet the current threshold of 67%, the proposed new road sign will not be installed.

At Hatmore Park, 106 households were contacted by the council.

Forty responses were received and 91% of the Hatmore Park households who responded were in support of the new street sign, with 9% opposed to it.

As a result, a new Irish street sign will be erected in the street.

January's decision by the council to reduce the bilingual street sign threshold from 67% to 15% was criticised by unionist councillors.

They described it as a 'backwards' step for cross community relations in the local area.

However, those who backed the decision said it would promote equality within local communities.