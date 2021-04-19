Man and woman accused of taking part in a machete attack in Derry have been granted bail

A man and a woman jointly charged with attacking a man with a machete were today granted bail at Derry Magistrates Court.

Co-accused Codie Weir, 24, of Clon Elagh, and Conor Lishman, 33, of Clarendon Street, both appeared at the local court for bail applications.

They are charged with aggravated burglary and Inflicting grievous bodily harm, aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an Indictable offence and two counts of grievous bodily harm with Intent on December 29, 2020.

The pair are further charged with each assaulting a police officer on the same date.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said the offences relate to an allegation that four people entered the home of another individual and a ‘machete was used’.

He added that the alleged injured party had the machete in his house.

The court was told that forensics are outstanding in the case, more specifically reports on a machete and Stanley knife, and toxicology reports.

Objecting to bail for Weir, a police officer said she has breached bail a number of times including Covid regulations on one occasion.

Representing Lishman, a barrister said bail was refused at the High Court because of his client’s criminal record.

The court heard that the 33-year-old has missed the birth of his child while in prison.

“These are the only offences against him. It’s safe to say this case won’t be going to trial for a very long time,” defence counsel added.

Other suspects in the case are out on bail and ‘comparatively’ Lishman was in a ‘stronger position in terms of bail at this stage’, he said.

A police officer objected to bail saying there was a risk of reoffending and interference with witnesses.

Deputy District Judge O’Hare granted Weir her own bail of £500 with a £500 surety with conditions that include an 8pm-8am curfew.

Lishman was released on the same terms as he had been originally with the addition of a surety.

Both defendants will appear again on May 10.