Free event this week will support businesses in Derry dealing with cross-border tax issues

The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and EURES Cross Border Partnership in collaboration with the Letterkenny Chamber will host a free online tax briefing for cross-border employers and employees on Thursday, April 22, from 11am to 12 noon.

Anna Doherty, Events Manager of Londonderry Chamber, said: “This seminar will be facilitated by Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax Consultancy.

“Rose is a qualified chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser in both the UK and Ireland. Rose will provide cross- border workers and employers with information on social security and tax issues such as redundancy payments, pension lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions, tax requirements for cross border workers, social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross-border situation.”

Attendees will also receive information on implications for companies with staff members who work in both jurisdictions.

“The event will also introduce the free services offered by EURES that help establish and strengthen networks between EURES advisers and employers.

To book your place at this free event, you can email anna@londonderrychamber.co.uk.

Or you can register online at the website of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.