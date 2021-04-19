Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Free event this week will support businesses in Derry dealing with cross-border tax issues

Places still available on the programme

Bus user describes Garda inspection incident along Louth border

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and EURES Cross Border Partnership in collaboration with the Letterkenny Chamber will host a free online tax briefing for cross-border employers and employees on Thursday, April 22, from 11am to 12 noon.

Anna Doherty, Events Manager of Londonderry Chamber, said: “This seminar will be facilitated by Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax Consultancy.

“Rose is a qualified chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser in both the UK and Ireland. Rose will provide cross- border workers and employers with information on social security and tax issues such as redundancy payments, pension lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions, tax requirements for cross border workers, social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross-border situation.”

Attendees will also receive information on implications for companies with staff members who work in both jurisdictions.

“The event will also introduce the free services offered by EURES that help establish and strengthen networks between EURES advisers and employers.

To book your place at this free event, you can email anna@londonderrychamber.co.uk.

Or you can register online at the website of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie