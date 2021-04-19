Free event this week will support businesses in Derry dealing with cross-border tax issues

Contact
The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and EURES Cross Border Partnership in collaboration with the Letterkenny Chamber will host a free online tax briefing for cross-border employers and employees on Thursday, April 22, from 11am to 12 noon.
Anna Doherty, Events Manager of Londonderry Chamber, said: “This seminar will be facilitated by Rose Tierney of Tierney Tax Consultancy.
“Rose is a qualified chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser in both the UK and Ireland. Rose will provide cross- border workers and employers with information on social security and tax issues such as redundancy payments, pension lump sums, tax relief on pension contributions, tax requirements for cross border workers, social insurance benefits and pensions in a cross-border situation.”
Attendees will also receive information on implications for companies with staff members who work in both jurisdictions.
“The event will also introduce the free services offered by EURES that help establish and strengthen networks between EURES advisers and employers.
To book your place at this free event, you can email anna@londonderrychamber.co.uk.
Or you can register online at the website of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Gary English and Jim Brown died after being run over by a British Army Land Rover forty years ago to the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.