Police in Derry appeal for information after a car was set alight in the Waterside this morning

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a car was set alight in the Waterside area in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “A report was received at around 12.30am of a silver vehicle being pushed down a hill towards Spencer Road.

“The vehicle was later seen burnt out at the top of Fountain Hill.

“It has since been removed, and police at Strand Road are appealing to the owner of the car to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the damage caused to the vehicle.

“Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 45 of 19/04/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”