Eastwood calls for 'thorough investigation' into shooting incident in Derry

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called for a 'thorough investigation' into a weekend incident in Derry during which a man was shot by a police officer.

The incident happened in a flat at Celandine Court in Gobnascale shortly before 11pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at the address at approximately 10:45pm last night.

“As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury. He remains in hospital at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“A police officer sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The victim of the shooting is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman has appealed for witnesses to contact them.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who knows anything about what happened, and would ask anybody who might be able to assist our enquiries to call our freephone witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880.”

Mr Eastwood described the incident as 'deeply worrying'.

“There needs to be a thorough investigation into this incident by the Police Ombudsman," he said.

"I would encourage everyone involved to cooperate with the Ombudsman’s office as they investigate these troubling circumstances.”

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Martina Anderson has also urged anyone with information about the incident to speak to Police Ombudsman officers.